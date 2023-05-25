I AM NOT BUMRAHS REPLACEMENT JUST FULFILLING MY RESPONSIBILITY MADHWAL

Chennai Akash Madhwal who engineered Mumbai Indians comprehensive 81run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator doesn t consider himself as Jasprit Bumrah s replacement and is happy to fulfil the responsibility entrusted on him by the teamMadhwal an engineer from Uttarakhand returned impressive figures of 5 for 5 in 33 overs as MI inched one step closer to the IPL summit clash on Wednesday night I am trying my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the team I am not Bumrah s replacement but I m trying my best to do what I can Madhwal told reporters after the matchThough the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has not benefited the pacers much this season Madhwal spoke about what worked for him The wicket at Chepauk was good As you saw the ball was not gripping but skidding I am swingcumseam bowler and I pitched my deliveries in hard lengths aiming for wickets he saidMadhwal said skipper Rohit Sharma knew his strengths and how to use him Rohit bhaiya knew that yorkers were my strength but during the nets and practice matches he also found that I can bowl well with the new ball he said So he had an idea as to how to use me as the situation warranted I m also very chilled out and relaxed and I m having fun because I m pursuing my passion I just focus on my cricket NaveenulHaqMeanwhile LSG bowler NaveenulHaq said he enjoyed the Kohli Kohli chants at the stadium on Wednesday as it gave him the passion to play well for his team During the league stage of the ongoing IPL NaveenulHaq had a heated chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore star Kohli After the RCBLSG game the Afghan even posted Instagram stories about mangoes whenever the Bangalorebased outfit did not perform well in their matches I enjoy it I like everyone in the ground chanting his Virat Kohli name or any other player s name It gives me passion to play well for my team he said after his brilliant spell of 438 against MI albeit in a losing cause Well I don t concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside or anything else I just focus on my own cricket and my own process Crowd chanting or anyone saying something doesn t affect me As professional sportsmen you have to take this in your stride When you don t do well for your team fans are going to give it to you And when you do good for your team the same people are going to chant your name Basically this is part and parcel of the game he addedAbout team mentor Gautam Gambhir who stood behind him after the onfield spat with Kohli NaveenulHaq said Everyone should back their players Mentor coach player or anyone I will stand for each teammate on the ground and that s what I expect from each individual also He Gambhir has been a legend for India he has huge respect in India He has given so much to Indian cricket As a mentor as a coach as a legend of cricket I respect him a lot and have learnt so many things from him How I should go about my cricket inside the field and the same thing outside PTI