GT vs KKR | Live score GT 88/1 (10): Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha eyed a fiery start for Gujarat Titans but Saha was removed by Sunil Narine in his very first over. Saha c N Jagadeesan b Narine 17(17) [4s-3]. Sai Sudharsan, left-handed bat, is on the crease with Gill. GT would have wanted a much faster start than this. Still, GT would like a move on to score big in the last 10 overs and put pressure on KKR. Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferfuson operating for KKR.

1-6 overs summary

Umesh starts off the innings with a frugal over. Gill and Saha score a boundary each in Thakur’s first over. Umesh bowls another decent over. Ferguson bowls his first over after injury and clocks 150kph with ease. Narine provides the opening for KKR as Saha departs after a start. Rana almost effects a brilliant run-out against Sudharsan. A loose start from Chakaravarthy and Gill finds his range.

Toss

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League match number 13 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is leading GT in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell.

GT made one forced change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of regular skipper Hardik. KKR made two changes with Lockie Ferguson and N Jagadeesan coming in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh.

Here is what the captains said at the toss

Nitish Rana (KKR): We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it's okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan.

Rashid Khan (GT stand-in): We would like to bat first, looks like a fresh wicket, hopefully, we can put up a good total and defend it. (On Hardik Pandya not playing today) Just unwell slightly, don't want to take risks with him. As a team, we will try to play good cricket. We would like to bat well and put runs on the board. Just one change, Vijay Shankar is in for Hardik.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c) Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match preview

Gujarat Titans (GT) would solely look to capitalize on what they have been doing in the past two matches while riding high on confidence, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team would make sure that the win against a high-caliber Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side was not a one-off victory as the two teams take on in what promises to be a high voltage contest on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans have well and truly played like a champion side if their first two matches are anything to go by. GT's opener against Chennai Super Kings had Shubman Gill's name written all over. He scored 63 runs from 36 balls -- a testament to his imperious form and flawless batting. The second match of Gujarat had another hero in Sai Sudarshan, who smashed 48-ball 62 against Delhi Capitals.

With the young guns taking on the IPL sides all by themselves and combine with the experienced campaigners in bowling department -- Mohammed Shami along with the artistry of spinner Rashid Khan, KKR would find the going tough in emulating their last victory. Gill perhaps needs a special mention, whose form has got him a skyrocketing success in the recent past with centuries in all three formats of the game.

With Wriddhiman Saha, he can decimate any team right from the onset and provide a powerplay advantage to his team. The revelation of Sudarshan has been another highlight for the team and he comes having played in just seven first-class games with two centuries to his name for Tamil Nadu. And IPL provides him with the perfect stage to perform in front of a packed crowd.

Rahul Tewatia has been continuing to do what he does best. His sixes. Rashid too has shown how he can be handy with his bat while David Miller's 31 runs off 16 balls provides solidity to the Gujarat side. Even as Gujarat has a powerful bowling attack with Mohammad Shami being the leading wicket-taker along with crafty Rashid and effective Alzarri Joseph, an area of concern would be leaking too many runs in the powerplay overs.