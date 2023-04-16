GILL PANDYA HELP TITANS POST 177 AGAINST ROYALS

Ahmedabad Shubman Gill s cool demeanour in the face of adversity and skipper Hardik Pandya s quick understanding of the situation again came to the fore as their halfcentury stand helped Gujarat Titans post 177 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Sunday South African lefthanded batter David Miller 46 off 30 balls and Abhinav Manohar 27 off 13 provided the final flourish with a 45run partnership that was studded with three boundaries and five maximumsGill 45 and Pandya 28 came together at a time when the powerplay score seemed far from ideal And with two players back in the dugout the defending champions seemed vulnerable The 59run partnership not just infused life into the match it also helped the defending champions launch a fullscale onslaught in the death overs With 42 for 2 at the end of powerplay and Wriddhiman Saha 4 and young Sai Sudarshan 20 going cheaply it was left to the captain and one of his most trusted teammates to turn things around for the TitansInitially Gill played the waiting game getting off the mark off the last ball of the third over by smashing an effortless boundary through extra cover off a length delivery from New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult Pandya and Gill picked the seventh and eighth overs bowled by Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin for some special treatment with the Titans skipper spanking a six and a four off the Australian in the seventh and the pair milking 17 off the eight over bowled by AshwinThe Titans were off to an inauspicious start with opener Saha yet again throwing away his wicket The Bengal cricketer after dispatching a full toss from Boult to the ropes was out next ball by getting a leading edge that went miles up in the air It was not the dismissal but the manner in which the catch was taken that left the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in peals of laughterWicketkeeper Sanju Samson charged forward from behind the stumps while West Indian Shimron Hetmyer too came rushing in from from square leg Dhruv Jurel raced in from point It s a miracle that none of them suffered an injury Samson got his gloves to the ball and collided with Hetmyer with the ball popping out of the gloves and into the air Boult who had positioned himself some distance away from the trio prepped himself to take a possible rebound That awareness worked for the New Zealander and he eventuality took the catchThe lefthanded Surdarshan after playing a couple of exquisite shots one off a swinging Boult delivery that curled away slightly and was driven past the nonstriker to the midon boundary departed on 20 run out thanks to a quick throw from Jos Buttler Samson was quick to rip off the bails with video reviews showing the youngster had been caught inches from the crease The success off Zampa s bowling brought Gill and Pandya at the crease And till the time they remained the cricket was regalingIn the 11th over Pandya attempting a heave off wily spinner Yuzvendra Chahal over longon only produced a topedge which flew to Yashasvi Jaiswal at extra cover Gill too departed 30 runs later and at 1214 in the 16th over things again started looking wobbly for the Titans But South Miller and Manohar who came in place of Vijay Shankar gave the perfect finishing touches with their lofty hitting PTI