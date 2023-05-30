DONT MIND LOSING TO MS DHONI HARDIK PANDYA AFTER CSK BEAT GT IN LAST BALL THRILLER

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said he doesn't mind losing to Chennai Super Kings captain 'Thala' MS Dhoni who has two World Cup titles to his credit. Hardik was quick to add that he doesn't want to make any excuses for the defeat but invoked destiny to justify Dhoni lifting the trophy.

I think we tick a lot of boxes and we play with our heart. We've always been a team that has stood together and no one gave up. We win together and we lose together. Maybe one of those games today. I mean, I'm not one of those guys who makes excuses, Hardik said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

As for 'Dhoni, Hardik said he was happy for him and that good things happen to good people. I'm very happy for him. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people, Hardik Pandya said after his team lost.

Earlier, Hardik said, he'll always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan. "...For so many fans out there and so many cricket lovers. You need to be a proper devil to hate Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don't see him as a Mahendra Singh Dhoni," he said.

"Obviously, I've learnt a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I've learnt from him just while watching, not even much talking. For me, he's just my dear friend, dear brother, who I do pranks, who I chill," Hardik added.

Hardik's side lost despite Chennai-born B Sai Sudharsan slamming a 47-ball 96 powering the Titans to a 214 for four after Dhoni who won the toss and asked Gujarat to bat first. CSK reached the revised target of 171 in the last ball of the stipulated 15 overs. Rain interrupted play in the first over of second innings of the final that went into the reserve day due to heavy downpour on Sunday.