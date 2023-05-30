Ranchi (Jharkhand): Four runs needed off the last ball. When Jaddu's ugly leg glance off Mohit Sharma crossed the boundary line at the third man, MS Dhoni was calm and composed at the dug-out. The hero of several wars added another feather to his chequered cap. An animated Jadeja ran to the dugout embracing his captain in a most calibrated fashion. CSK had their 5th IPL title.

The journey that started from the platform of Kharagpur railway station was not only witnessed by the entire world but also thoroughly enjoyed. How the long-haired boy from one of the alleys of Ranchi evolved from a cricketer to a legendary finisher. How he remained calm even in the most extreme moments. Motera saw that picture come alive well past midnight on Tuesday.

Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya was the first to spot the spark. Bhattacharya understood that the picture painted on this canvas will one day bring the world to his feet. Dhoni perfectly fits the phrase of ageless wonder.

"Still when he is in Ranchi, he goes to practice early in the morning. Dhoni chooses that time to avoid being mobbed. But, he doesn't miss practice. Still working hard to remain fit. This puts him into the game more than any young cricketer. That's what sets Dhoni apart from the rest of the lot," Chanchal Chowdhury told ETV Bharat soon after Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title hours before dawn on Tuesday.

Motera was witness to history, particularly for the way CSK turned the match on its head in the rain-curtailed fixture. The crowd however was disappointed seeing the golden man managing a golden duck in what many had thought would be his final IPL game.

The Yellow Army swarmed into the stadium to see the feat of their leader. Unlucky with the bat, Dhoni, however, showed his sensational speed as a keeper. With Dhoni donning the big gloves, any batter would fear dancing down the track. Even in the rain-soaked match, Narendra Modi Stadium saw a glimpse of that Dhoni. Batting sensation Shubman Gill made the mistake of leaving the crease after misreading Jadeja's turn, he didn't survive.

"At 37, wicketkeeping is more difficult than batting. 6 balls in each over and one has to be absolutely spot on for 20 overs. It's not easy to focus on every ball. It's only possible at the extremes of physical ability. Dhoni still practises regularly. Sometimes he plays tennis...Playing mind games, and playing billiards to increase concentration. It is still impossible to compete with him. The way he has taken himself to the highest level, there is a lot of perseverance behind it," Bhattacharya said.

CSK was once under pressure in the IPL summit clash. But that didn't worry Dhoni as he sat calmly in the dugout watching the game unfold in the middle. As Jadeja managed the boundary of the last ball, Dhoni was as calm as Dhoni. Yes, Dhoni could easily fit the representation of the word 'calm' in any English lexicon.

As CSK won its 5th IPL title, the question that came up the most was whether Mahi would hang up his boots now. On Dhoni's decision to call it quits, Chanchal said, "There is no time for the question of retirement. Fitness and eyesight are still Dhoni's best weapons. If a cricketer has that, he doesn't have to think anymore."

And if the World Cup-winning captain really announces his retirement? "Whatever Dhoni decides, he will take it carefully. And he will time it perfectly." His coach has immense trust in his former student. "One day I asked, Kya mahi. Tu to mujhe bhul hi gaya. Phone nahi karta. Number delete kar diya kya? In response, Dhoni read out my number in front of 10-12 people. This is where he is unique," said Bhattacharya, his eyes full of pride for his former student.

