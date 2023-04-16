CAPTAINCY ISNT SOMETHING THATS EVER PLAGUED RAHUL JONTY RHODES

Lucknow Skipper KL Rahul has never been plagued by captaincy said Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes after the opener struck his first fifty of IPL 2023 A prolific rungetter in the IPL Rahul smashed 74 off 56 balls albeit in a twowicket loss Rahul had also captained the Punjab Kings and Rhodes was part of that support staff The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front He has always been a successful dominating batter in all the IPLs Captaincy isn t something that s ever plagued him Many great batters when given captaincy don t quite handle it He s led from the front and I think it s great to see that Rhodes said at the postmatch conference The opener however struggled to get going this season managing a high score of 35 before Saturday s knock When the captain is scoring runs the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them We always knew that he was just one knock away He s been batting in the nets superbly He s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it s literally one innings away Against Punjab when all other LSG batters failed to make an impact Rahul batted till the 19th over but Rhodes felt the skipper could have stayed around and provided the final flourish I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could ve batted deeper he added PTI