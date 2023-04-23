Mumbai A change in runup before this IPL season helped Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh avoid no balls and find his rhythm as he played a major role in his side s 13run win over Mumbai Indians here on Saturday Arshdeep picked up four wickets including two in consecutive deliveries in the final over for 29 runs as MI fell short by 13 runs while chasing a target of 215 Feels good whenever I take wickets the win makes the feeling better Before IPL I changed my runup and it helped me with avoiding noballs The rhythm is nice and I m enjoying my cricket right now Arshdeep said at the postmatch presentation Asked about his mindset during pressure situations he said Calmness comes naturally my heart rate doesn t even go up to 120 Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran described the win at MI s home ground as special It s a special win Amazing ground played many games with different sides Great to get the win Don t think I should be getting the award with the way our pacers finished the match said Curran who was named player of the match for his 55 off in 29 balls in the Punjab innings Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible and the spinners bowled well When I went in to bat I knew I had to give myself a chance In the previous games I ve looked to go big a little too early reflected on that But we got a long lineup and we saw Jitesh went bangbang and we know he s got that He s a massive player and we just have to take our responsibility as players come back from injuries On standing for reguar captain Shikhar Dhawan he said Two from three I think we can go back to Shikhar Great experience the coaches and the local guys are helping me through Bayliss Haddin and Co have created a good relaxed environment We ve won a few early games which helps MI captain Rohit Sharma conceded that his side made some errors in the field but said would not look too much into that Will tell the boys to keep our heads high we ve won and lost three Lots of time left in the tournament we need to stay in the game and competition Quite happy with Green and SKY s batting they kept us in the game till the end Credit to Arshdeep for his bowling not our day today but we gave a good fight PTI