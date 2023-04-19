Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara feels losing wickets in the powerplay has been a problem for them in the ongoing IPL and they need someone in the middleorder to bat deep and finish off games for the side Losing wickets always sets you back The couple of victories we had we had an opener batting through Doesn t matter how deep you bat you want to make sure the right batters are getting the opportunity to score runs and we didn t take that opportunity in this match Lara said at the postmatch press conferenceSRH slumped to their third loss in five games when Mumbai Indians defeated them by 14 runs here on Tuesday Chasing 193 SRH were bowled out for 178 in 195 overs Lara said SRH s middleorder is still a work in progress It s middleorder a work in progress We need to have guys who are thinking to take the game till the end There are some great examples in IPL Rahul Tewatia David Miller We do need that sort of person to understand how to calculate who are the bowlers still to come and plan properly We have been working on that a lot but we weren t the better team today We have to accept thatRead IPL 2023 MI VS SRH Arjun Sachin Tendulkar react after first wicket Focus on release good lengths lines helped We seemed to be losing too many wickets in the powerplay throughout the five games we have played That means you are always trying to play catchup trying to consolidate the situation to get better We will have to improve in that area the West Indies legend saidLara said SRH were always in the game but lost too many wickets to get a grip on the chase We felt that we are always in the game I think the pitch was 175180 pitch It spun and was a little bit slow off the deck To get 190 was a decent score from Mumbai We sort of tried to stay in the game throughout but we lost wickets consistently through our chase It slowed us down the 53yearold said Both Mumbai Indians and us were coming off backtoback victories so we knew they were picking up some momentum and I felt that today they played better cricket and came out on top Meanwhile MI lefthanded batter Tilak Varma who made a quick 37 off 17 balls said he is open to batting at any position for the sake of the team I am always comfortable playing in any situation I have developed my game according to the needs of situations I am confident and told the management that I can bat anywhere in any situation he said Elaborating his game plan against SRH he said The wicket was turning a bit for the spinners so I was just thing about the situation and what the team needs I didn t want to take on the spinners so I waited for the fast bowlers PTI