IPL WILL BE EQUALLY IMPORTANT FOR ALL SHIVAM DUBE ON T20 WORLD CUP PREPARATIONS

Indore: All-rounder Shivam Dube on Saturday said that the IPL will play a vital role in the Indian team's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in June in the West Indies and the USA.

After the ODI World Cup last year, India has played only four T20Is, with two more fixtures in the format to go against Afghanistan before the global event in June.

"It (IPL) would be equally important for all of us, as there are only two T20Is remaining. IPL is a big platform, and if you fare well in it, you get the chance to make it to the (national) team," Dube told reporters ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan here.

"There is a team planning and combination in place. The more we play T20s, the more we get to understand it better." While Dube also remains in contention to make it to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup, he said he is not looking too far ahead and is focused on the task at hand.

"Any player playing in the team aims to play in the World Cup. It's definitely in my mind to play the World Cup, but it's far away. Right now, I am aiming to play tomorrow's game and take it on a match-by-match basis.

"It was a good performance in the last game, and the aim would be to better it in the next game, contributing across departments and helping the side win," he added.

Dube's performance was the highlight of the opening clash in Mohali, where he contributed with the ball with figures of one for nine, followed by a match-winning knock of 40-ball 60 not out, earning him the Man of the Match award.

Although India were struggling at 28 for two when he arrived at the crease while chasing a target of 159, he revealed that he planned to stick to what he could do by utilising his skills.

"It's difficult when things don't go your way, and you don't think about things you cannot do at that time. So, I thought about what I have done in the past would be better. I have practised and processed to be better both physically and mentally, besides working on my skills."

Although Afghanistan is ranked 10th in the shortest format in the world, the abundance of exposure its players have got over the last few years due to domestic T20 leagues has made it a formidable side.

"Afghanistan is a tough team when it comes to T20Is as all of its players play in (domestic T20) leagues. It's a good opportunity for the side to express itself in front of a top team (like India), and it has been doing well," he said.

"Afghanistan was not a top side in international cricket a few years back. But, thanks to these leagues its players have come out on top nowadays." The wicket at the Holkar Stadium is generally batting-friendly, with two of the three T20Is here being won by the sides batting first, whereas the average batting-first score is 209.