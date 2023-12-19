IPL Auction 2024: Travis Head goes for Rs 6.80 crores to Sunrisers Hyderabad
Published: 9 minutes ago
Dubai: Australian batter Travis Head, who smashed a blistering century in the World Cup final against India, was sold for a staggering Rs 6.80 crores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which is underway here on Tuesday.
It was a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings for the 29-year-old Adelaide-born Australian opener, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore. He has played 23 T20s and scored 554 runs with the highest score of 91. Head, who took the Indian attack to task at the Motera on November 19 in the ODI World Cup final and helped Australia clinch the sixth World Cup title.
The bidding war continued for Head, who is soft-spoken and a team man and finally, it was the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who expressed happiness over their new buy.
Head, a left-handed batter, who can also bowl off-spin, for the record was part of the Australian 2023 ICC ODI World Cup winning team. He was also the player of the match in the summit clash. He also scored a crucial 62 in the semi-final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup against South Africa and helped the team to reach the final. Head is an aggressive player and can take on any formidable bowling attack with utmost ease. The southpaw also has a variety of shots in his book and can play both spin and pace very well.