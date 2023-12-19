Dubai: Australian batter Travis Head, who smashed a blistering century in the World Cup final against India, was sold for a staggering Rs 6.80 crores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which is underway here on Tuesday.

It was a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings for the 29-year-old Adelaide-born Australian opener, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore. He has played 23 T20s and scored 554 runs with the highest score of 91. Head, who took the Indian attack to task at the Motera on November 19 in the ODI World Cup final and helped Australia clinch the sixth World Cup title.

The bidding war continued for Head, who is soft-spoken and a team man and finally, it was the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who expressed happiness over their new buy.