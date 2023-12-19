Hyderabad/Dubai: The stage is all set for the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction that will be held today here.

All roads will be leading to the Coca-Cola Arena where a bidding war is expected for a few players. Some of the cricketers are expected to break the Bank

Among them is Australian opener Travis Head, who broke a million hearts courtesy of his brilliant hundred in the ICC Cricket World Cup final, against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Australia defeated hosts India to win the World Cup for a record sixth time.

The Board informed the IPL franchises in a communique that all Afghanistan players are available for the entire season of the cash-rich league. It also informed that the window for the IPL 2024 season will be from 22 March to May end and that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will be available only from the first week of May.

All other Australian players are available and it is their choice if they have to play in the Sheffield Shield Final, which will be held from March 21-25, 2024.

It also said that Taskin Ahmed and Md. Shariful Islam, who has been listed for the IPL 2024 auction will not be available for IPL 2024 edition.

The BCCI also informed the franchises that Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be available from 22nd March to 11th May 2024. In contrast, Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn and is not available for IPL 2024, it added.

It also said that Cricket Ireland has agreed that it will release Josh Little from the international matches to be played against Afghanistan, Pakistan, Netherlands or Scotland in order for him to play in the cash-rich league. It added that New Zealand and South African players will be fully available for the IPL 2024 season.

It added that Sri Lanka has the scheduled 2nd (last) Test against Bangladesh from 30th March to 3rd April. However, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera, are available for the full duration as they don't play in Test format.