IPL AUCTION 2024 SHREYAS GOPAL WILL BE GOOD BACKUP FOR PIYUSH CHAWLA OPINES MARK BOUCHER

Dubai: Mumbai Indians head coach, Mark Boucher has expressed his joy on franchise's buys in the auction room with the remark that Shreyas Gopal will be a good backup for Piyush Chawla.

Mumbai Indians(MI) opted for the Karnataka-based spinner in the auction and bought him for a base price of ₹ 2 Crores in the recently concluded mini auction. Shreyas has played 49 IPL games picking 49 wickets with a strike rate of 19.37 and an economy of 8.11. He has also taken 107 scalps in the T20 format. Considering MI had a sole internationally capped spinner in the form of Piyush Chawla, the franchise opted for a backup leg spinner in the form of Gopal and Boucher expressed satisfaction on the new purchase.

"Shreyas has been around for a very long time. We feel he’ll be very good back up to Piyush. He has a lot of experience, so is a very good option,” Boucher stated in a press conference.

Apart from Gopal, MI also bolstered their pace attack with the addition of South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madhushanka in their ranks. Coetzee left a stunning impact with his performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup picking 20 wickets form eight just games and was also the fifth highest-wicket taker in the tournament. Madushanka, the left-arm seamer has also been effective at the international stage taking 29 wickets with a strike rate of 18.1. Boucher remarked that both the picks will bolster their pace department and especially Madhushanka will be effective with new ball as well as death bowling.