Dubai: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was sold to the Chennai Super Kings for Rs four crore in the Indian Premier League auction, which is currently underway here.

Thakur, popularly known as 'Lord' hails from Palghar district in Maharashtra and there was a bidding war for the right-arm pacer from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Shardul was released by Kolkata Knight Riders.

A prolific all-rounder, Shardul can also bat in the lower-middle order and can hit sixes at will. For the record, Shardul plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and is a player, whom the captain can rely on. The CSK officials looked content after they got their player. 32-year-old Shardul Thakur entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Shardul took his cricketing lessons from Dinesh Lad, who is also the coach of star India batter Rohit Sharma. He rose through the ranks in age-group cricket and has become an integral part of the Indian team. Thakur is soft-spoken as a person but plays with aggression on the field.