Dubai: Australian skipper Pat Cummins broke the bank and was sold for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction, which is underway here. Cummins is a right-handed pacer and can also bat in the lower order. Cummins led Australia to their sixth ICC ODI World Cup title. He had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore and there was a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Cummins had become the most expensive player to be sold in the Indian Premier League, surpassing Sam Curran, who was snared for Rs 18.50 crores by the Punjab Kings in the 2023 IPL auction. But his record was short-lived as his Australian team mater and co-pacer Mitchell Starc was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.

Finally, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad, who clinched the deal. Cummins has played 50 T20 matches and has snarred 55 wickets. He made his T20 debut against South Africa.

Cummins had taken a break from the IPL 2023 as he wanted to concentrate on the Ashes and the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, which was played in India. Cummins, a right-handed batter has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders and will be a vital cog in SRH's wheel.

And that is the sole reason, he invited a bidding war. Cummins bowls with a genuine pace and played a key role in the ODI World Cup 2023 final against hosts India at the Motera. Cummins will be elated after he clinched a staggering deal in the mini-auction.