IPL AUCTION 2024 ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dubai: The Indian Premier League 2024 auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19 (Tuesday). A total of 333 cricketers will go under the hammer and a maximum of 77 players can be purchased by the participating teams for the upcoming season.

Of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations (players from the ICC's associate nations). The auction will have 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players besides two from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. ₹2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. There are 13 players in the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Harshal Patel, pacer from Royal Challengers Banglore and his team-mate Kedar Jadhav, are among those whose base price set to ₹2 crore. The first Indian to score a century in the tournament Manish Pandey and Karun Nair, who joined the Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement last season have also registered for the auction and will go under the gavel.

The Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who has had an incredible ICC ODI World Cup 2023, will be up for grabs and a bidding war is expected for the southpaw. The other players who are in the bracket of ₹2 crore baseprice include Blackcaps pacer Lockie Ferguson, England batter Harry Brook, Australia's Travis Head, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and left-arm speedster Micthell Starc. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Rahman and England leggie Adil Rashid are the slow bowlers who feature in the ₹2 crore base price bracket.

The runner-up of the previous edition, Gujarat Titans will come into the auction with the highest purse at Rs 38.15 crore, after trading their former skipper Hardik Pandya, who led them to their maiden trophy win in the franchise debut season, to five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse balance at Rs 13.15 crore.

Base price Rs 2 crore:

Harshal Patel, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Ben Duckett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen and Angelo Mathews.

Base price Rs 1.5 crore:

Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Nabi, Jimmy Neesham, Jason Holder, Moises Henriques, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Tim Southee and Colin Ingram.

Base price Rs 1 crore:

Ashton Agar, David Wiese, Riley Meredith, Daryl Mitchell, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Alzarri Joseph, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius and Rovman Powell.

Here is the link to the FULL list of all 333 players in the auction: IPL Auction players list

IPL 2024/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Cr) Salary cap available (Cr) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 5 68.6 31.4 6 3 DC 16 4 71.05 28.95 9 4 GT 17 6 61.85 38.15 8 2 KKR 13 4 67.3 32.7 12 4 LSG 19 6 86.85 13.15 6 2 MI 17 4 82.25 17.75 8 4 PBKS 17 6 70.9 29.1 8 2 RCB 19 5 76.75 23.25 6 3 RR 17 5 85.5 14.5 8 3 SRH 19 5 66 34 6 3 Total 173 50 737.05 262.95 77 30

While we will bring you live updates from the IPL auction 2024, you can live stream it too.

What: IPL Auction 2024

When: December 19, 2023 (Tuesday)

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Time: Pre-auction analysis begins at 12 pm followed by live auction coverage from 1 pm onwards

Live telecast: Star Sports