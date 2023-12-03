Hyderabad: The ODI World Cup 2023 concluded recently and cricket fans will be now eager to witness the Indian Premier League (IPL) unfold next year in front of their eyes. IPL always generates high buzz amongst the fans so they are also watchful for the mini-auction which is to be held on December 19.

According to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, 1166 players have given their names to go under the auction process in Dubai which include some prized names like Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra who is entering the tournament on the back of a string of solid performances in the recently concluded World Cup.

The franchises have 77 slots to fill, out of which 30 are going to be reserved for overseas cricketers. The long list of registered players includes 45 cricketers from associate nations, 909 uncapped players and out of those 812 are Indian. Also, the list features 18 capped Indian players. Although the list currently includes more than 1000 names, the pool will be shorter eventually after the franchises send the names of the players they are interested in buying at the auction table.

The bidding process will include key players from Australia's World Cup winning squad like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and they are valued at the most expensive base price of INR 2 Crores. Starc will be keen to utilise the tournament as a stage for the preparation of the T20 World Cup scheduled next year and make a comeback in the tournament after a long wait of eight years. Notably, he was bought for INR 9.4 Crores by Kolkata Knight Riders but missed the season because of injury.

Head, who was Player of the Match in the semi-final and final hasn't been part of the IPL since 2017 but he will be a hot prospect while entering the bidding process considering his recent form in international cricket. Apart from the Australian stars, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav are other names who will feature in the highest base price range.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra amassed 578 runs at a strike rate of 106 and picked five scalps in the marquee tournament. He has listed his base price at INR 50 lakhs. Shahrukh Khan, who plays for Tamil Nadu, experienced a disappointing campaign in the last IPL for Punjab Kings and the lower-order batter has set his base price at INR 40 lakhs.

Base Price INR 2 crore: Harshal Patel, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Ben Duckett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

Base price INR 1.5 Crore: Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Nabi, Jimmy Neesham, Jason Holder, Moises Henriques, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram.