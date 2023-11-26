Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations, Gujarat Titans has retained skipper Hardik Pandya for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. While it was not yet confirmed officially, it was disclosed on Jio Cinema during a special 'IPL Retention Show' on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and was a part of the side until 2021. He won four titles with Mumbai Indians and played a key role in the campaign.

Following the inclusion of Gujarat Titans into the competition in 2022, he was picked up by the Ahmedabad-based franchise and was also made the captain of the side. Pandya led GT to title success in their debut season and helped them finish as the runner-up in IPL 2023. However, Hardik can still be traded to Mumbai Indians as the trading window is open till December 12, a week before the actual auction.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals has retained 17 players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction. The franchise has retained 12 Indians and five overseas players. Nine players (six Indians, three overseas) are being released from their contracts. RR traded Devdutt Padikkal with Lucknow Super Giants, with pacer Avesh Khan joining the Royals.

Captain Sanju Samson, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, Australian spinner Adam Zampa, West Indies' batter Shimron Hetmyer, Indian internationals Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma and Kuldeep Sen have been retained by the franchise.

The team has also continued with exciting young all-rounder Riyan Parag along with the wicketkeeper-batter trio of South Africa's Donovan Ferreira, Uttar Pradesh's Dhruv Jurel and Rajasthan's Kunal Singh Rathore.

Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara said that they are excited to be retaining a strong core of players "who we believe have the ability to win matches for the team".

"As a high-performance outfit, our goal is to keep refining across various aspects and we have been able to identify the areas where we need to improve considering the different combinations required to win matches during the course of an IPL season," added Sangakkara.

"On the other hand, every year, this is also a difficult time as you have to let go of some of the players who have contributed immensely to the team and its environment. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for everything they've done for the Royals, and wish them the very best for what's to come," the Sri Lankan legend was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Rajasthan Royals.