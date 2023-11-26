IPL 2024 SHAHBAZ AHAMAD TRADED TO SUNRISERS HYDERABAD MAYANK DAGAR TRADED TO ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Hyderabad: 28-year-old all-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad has been traded to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while all-rounder Mayank Dagar is traded to the RCB from SRH during the Indian Premier League trading window ahead of the 2024 IPL season.

This was announced by the IPL through a media statement on Sunday. The trading window closes today and the IPL auction for the 2024 season will be held on December 19 in Dubai.

A left-handed batter and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his credit with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee.

Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee. The right-handed all-rounder has previously also been a part of Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played just three games and took one wicket.

27-year-old Delhi-born Mayank Dagar is a right-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He plays for Himachal Pradesh in the domestic circuit. The cash-rich IPL, which has given a good platform for youngsters to showcase their skills, started in 2008 and Rajasthan Royals led by late Shane Warne won the first title.