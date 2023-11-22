New Delhi: Chief Executive Officer of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Venky Mysore announced that former skipper Gautam Gambhir will return as a 'mentor' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Wednesday.

Gautam Gambhir was part of KKR for seven years, from 2011-17 as a captain of the team and it was nothing short of historic. Under the leadership of Gambhir, the team won the title twice (2012 and 2014 IPL season), qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said, “I am not an emotional person, and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, Co-owner and known Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan said, "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship, they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

The left-hand batter Nitish Rana, who led the side in the 2023 season, also posted a heartfelt message on 'X', formerly known as Twitter to welcome Gambhir to KKR. He wrote, "As a kid watching cricket, I never imagined I'd one day share the field and wear the same colors as my idol, @GautamGambhir bhai. Now, having him as our mentor at @KKRiders.is nothing short of a dream. His leadership led to glory, and I can't wait to learn and grow under his guidance. Here's to the beginning of an incredible journey!"

The franchise's support staff is led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit, with Abhishek Nayar, James Foster, Bharat Arun, and Ryan ten Doeshate in the lineup.

In recent years, apart from being an MP and TV commentator, Gambhir was part of a new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. He joined the LSG in the 2022 season and was elevated to the role of global mentor. Gambhir served the role of LSG's mentor for two years, helping them reach the final in the IPL 2022 edition. In the 2023 campaign, LSG finished third in the league standings but couldn't qualify for the final for the second time in a row.