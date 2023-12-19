Dubai: Uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi was sold to defending champions Chennai Super Kings for a staggering Rs 8.40 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction here on Tuesday. 20-year-old Sameer Rizvi, who was born in Meerut, plays for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit. He has so far played just 11 first-class matches and as many T20s in his nascent career.

Sameer Rizvi is a right-handed batter and has amassed 295 runs in T20 cricket, with an unbeaten 75 as his highest score. He made his first-class debut against Madhya Pradesh at Indore in January 2020, while he made his T20 debut against Manipur at Jaipur in October 2022.

Uncapped Shubham Dubey of Vidarbha was another surprise pick after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a staggering Rs 5.80 crore. There was a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals for the left-handed batter and off-break bowler, but it was the latter, who clinched the deal in their favour.

Vidarbha legend Faiz Fazal, who played one ODI for India, threw more light on Dubey, who hails from Orange City - Nagpur. "Shubham plays for the same club, which I also play for, Elevan Star Cricket Club and I have known him for a few years now," Faiz Fazal told ETV Bharat over the phone.