IPL 2024 AUCTION TOP FIVE INDIAN PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be taking place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19. This is the first time that the auction is happening overseas. The roster for the IPL 2024 player auction has been unveiled by the BCCI. A total of 333 cricketers will go under the hammer and a maximum of 77 players can be purchased by the participating teams for the upcoming season.

Here are some of the Indian players who may attract a bidding war:

Shardul Thakur (Base price - ₹2 Crore)

Many franchises would go big on right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the player's retention list. Shardul Thakur, popularly known as 'Lord' has a knack for taking wickets and his handy power hitting at number eight or seven makes him an exciting prospect for all teams. Shardul Thakur has played 86 IPL games since his debut in 2015 and has picked 89 wickets at an economy of 9.16, averaging 28.8 with the ball. He has also scored only 286 runs including a half-century at an average of 11.9, striking at 140.2. The right-hander batter has smashed the fastest fifty of the previous season, scoring 51 off 20 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore can target him considering they need a bowling all-rounder, who can bat at number seven or eight. Currently, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is batting at number seven and when they lose early wickets at the top, they struggle.

Harshal Patel (Base price - ₹2 Crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have made some shocking releases, letting go of almost everyone from the bowling pack including pacers Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and pacer Harshal Patel. The right-arm pacer Harshal Patel is renowned for his slower deliveries in death overs which forms a crucial expectation in T20 matches. Many teams would look to buy him considering his batting abilities at number nine. Harshal Patel got the nickname of Purple Patel when he took 32 wickets in IPL 2021 helping RCB to qualify for playoffs. Notably, former West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel hold the record for most wickets taken in a single IPL season. The 33-year-old has picked 89 wickets in 92 matches including a five-for and two four-fours averaging 24.1 at an economy of 8.58.

Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab kings might go for this right-arm pacer. KKR have released all of their key pacers including Lockie Ferguson, Punjab Kings might look for a similar kind of a bowler like Sam Curran to play an overseas batter or bowler while Delhi Capitals would look to strengthen their fast bowling attack after the poor last season.

Shivam Mavi (Base price - ₹50 Lakhs)

Shivam Mavi is one of the most exciting young prospects in the fast bowling department. After a brilliant outing in the U19 World Cup, Mavi was quick to grab attention in the IPL auction and was ultimately picked up by KKR for Rs 3 crores. Mavi represented runner-up Gujarat Titans in the previous season. So far in his IPL career, he has bowled in 32 innings and has picked only 30 wickets at an average of 31.4 including a four-for. Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings can bid for the pacer as Avesh Khan was released by the LSG ahead of the auction. Punjab Kings could go for Mavi as a backup in case pacer Arshdeep Singh misses out due to any reason.

Shahrukh Khan (Base price - ₹40 Lakhs)

Among the players generating significant buzz is power-hitter Shahrukh Khan, a dynamic T20 finisher. As the Punjab Kings released him into the auction pool, speculation is rife about which teams are poised to acquire this cricket sensation. Let’s look into the potential buyers who could secure Shahrukh Khan’s services for the upcoming IPL season. As a seasoned finisher with a penchant for explosive innings, Shahrukh Khan’s addition could provide the finishing touch to an already star-studded Mumbai Indians lineup.

Rajasthan Royals, a team known for its flair and unpredictability, could find Shahrukh Khan as the missing piece in their batting puzzle. A finisher of his caliber could be the key to turning close matches in their favor, making Rajasthan Royals a compelling contender for his services. With an emphasis on stability and power-hitting, Khan’s ability to accelerate the run rate in the death overs could be a game-changer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chetan Sakariya (Base price - ₹40 Lakhs)

The pacer from Saurashtra will be looking forward to another IPL season after he was bought by RR for Rs 1.20 crore during the player auction ahead of the IPL 2021. He has kept his base price at ₹50 lakh. Sakariya was bought for a huge amount of 4.20 crore by Delhi Capitals in 2022. However, he managed to pick only six wickets in five matches he played in the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons. He also proved very expensive with the ball, leaking runs at an economy of 11.13 in the last season. Teams like KKR and RCB might target him in the auction as both teams will search for an additional left-arm pacer in the squad.