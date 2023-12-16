IPL 2024 AUCTION ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT REVISED TIMINGS WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH DATE TIME LIVE STREAMING VENUE

Dubai: The Indian Premier League 2024 auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. A total of 333 cricketers, of whom 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players, will be fighting for the maximum of 77 slots, which are to be filled.

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Harshal Patel have a base price of Rs 2 crore. Among other players with a base price of Rs 2 crore include England batter Harry Brook, Australian opener Travis Head, former Australian skipper Steve Smith, Australia skipper and pacer Pat Cummins, and left-arm speedster Micthell Starc. Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Rahman and England leggie Adil Rashid will also go under the gravel for their base price of Rs 2 crore.

New Zealand's young batting sensation Rachin Ravindra, who was impressive in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, will also go under the hammer and a bidding war is expected for the southpaw. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood also have a base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian players Karun Nair, and Manish Pandey have also registered for the auction and will go under the gravel.

Gujarat Titans will come into the auction with the highest purse at Rs 38.15 crore while the Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse balance at Rs 13.15 crore.

Base price Rs 2 crore: Harshal Patel, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Ben Duckett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen and Angelo Mathews

Base price Rs 1.5 crore: Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Nabi, Jimmy Neesham, Jason Holder, Moises Henriques, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Tim Southee and Colin Ingram.

Base price Rs 1 crore: Ashton Agar, David Wiese, Riley Meredith, Daryl Mitchell, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Alzarri Joseph, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius and Rovman Powell.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming IPL auction 2024 and live stream

What: IPL Auction 2024

When: December 19, 2023 (Tuesday)

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Time: Pre-auction analysis begins at 12 pm, followed by live auction coverage from 1 pm onwards