IPL 2023 DELHI CAPITALS WIN TOSS OPT TO BAT AGAINST SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Telangana Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League IPL 2023 match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday David Warnerled side lost five games on the trot but they finally managed to register a win in their last outing as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders KKR by 4 wicketsSunrisers Hyderabad lost their first two matches won the next two and then again have lost two to be in this precarious positionSpeaking at the time of toss Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said We are gonna bat first Looks a nice surface has a nice even sheen to it If you put a nice total you can defend it It s about being consistent We got to start well in the first 6 with bat and ball My mindset is to thank the crowd they ve been a great support For me it s about entertaining them Absolutely love this venue I owe it to the fans Sarfaraz Khan comes in and Ripal Patel is in I owe it to the curator you have to start well Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram said We would have bowled first not too unhappy The surface shouldn t get worse It s an important game for us we need to start getting points on the board We are looking forward to the challenge Should be a good game of cricket There s one change within the sixteen Nitish Reddy gets into the 16bowling allrounder for us In terms of our batting it has been up and down but we ve made a conscious decision to pick a top sixseven that we are going to hopefully back for the remaining games Looks good pretty similar to the Mumbai game Plenty runs there hopefully we can deliver a good performance Delhi Capitals Playing XI David Warnerc Philip Saltw Mitchell Marsh Manish Pandey Sarfaraz Khan Axar Patel Aman Hakim Khan Ripal Patel Anrich Nortje Kuldeep Yadav and Ishant Sharma Delhi Capitals subs Mukesh Kumar Lalit Yadav Praveen Dubey Chetan Sakariya Yash DhullSunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI Abhishek Sharma Harry Brook Aiden Markramc Mayank Agarwal Heinrich Klaasenw Marco Jansen Washington Sundar Mayank Markande Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan and Umran MalikSunrisers Hyderabad subs Nitish Reddy Vivrant Sharma Glenn Phillips Mayank Dagar Rahul Tripathi ANI