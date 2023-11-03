Indian Premier League auction in Dubai on December 19
Published: 22 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19 while the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams on Friday were informed that the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26. Usually, the deadline is November 15.
"Yes the deadline has been extended to November 26," a team official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. It will also be the first time that an IPL auction will be held outside India. According to an Indian Premier League official, due to the wedding season, hotel availability can be an issue and that is why we decided to host it in Dubai.
The purse of all 10 IPL teams has been increased to Rs 100 crore from Rs 95 crore available in the previous auction. IPL 2023 was won by the Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in the cash-rich league as they have won five trophies under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
The IPL, since its inception, has provided a good platform for yougnsters from the country as they can rub shoulders with foreign players. IPL is one of the most successful sports league in the world and has only grown in size and stature. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has often credited the success of the IPL for India producing a good bench strenght and playing fearless cricket.