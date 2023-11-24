Udaipur(Rajasthan): Udaipur, renowned for its scenic beauty, witnessed yet another grand celebration as pacer Navdeep Saini tied the knot with his beloved Swati Asthana in a gala wedding ceremony. The marriage festivities, adorned with traditional rituals, unfolded at the picturesque Anandam Resort in Debari here.

The joyous occasion took place on Thursday night, coinciding with Navdeep Saini's 31st birthday, revealed by his elder brother Kuldeep Saini, who shared glimpses of the wedding on Instagram. The picturesque moments captured during the ceremony have circulated on social media platforms, showcasing the radiant couple amidst the revelry.

Family members and guests from both sides graced the occasion, enhancing the celebration with their presence. The heart-warming union of Navdeep and Swati marked a memorable affair attended by several cricketers.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the pacer announced the wedding news with a beautiful caption, "With you, every day is a day of love. Today, we decided on forever! seeking all your blessings and love as we start a new chapter of our life".

Indian cricketers like pacers Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, former India pacer RP Singh, and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to Navdeep Saini via social media platforms. Navdeep Saini, known for his contributions across all three formats for the Indian team, has encountered a break from international cricket since 2021. Over the course of his career, Saini has played 2 Tests, 8 ODIs, and 11 T20s, amassing a total of 23 wickets.