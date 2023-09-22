INDIAN CRICKET IS VERY CLOSE TO MY HEART SAYS OFF SPINNER RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN

Mohali (Punjab): Ravichandran Ashwin has been a star performer for India in Test cricket but the seasoned off-spinner was away from the ODI cricket for 21 months. However, Axar Patel's recent injury opened an opportunity for the Tamil Nadu player and he was recalled to the the two fixture of the series against Australia.

The 37-year-old has bagged 151 wickets so far from 111 ODI innings with an economy around five. Before the ongoing game against Australia in Mohali, Ashwin featured against South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl on January 21, 2022. The Tamil Nadu cricketer expressed his delight in his career achievements so far and also revealed that Indian cricket is very close to his heart.

"Indian cricket is very close to my heart. I am not a man of tattoos but the tattoo is well inside my heart. Whatever it is I am going to be with or not with the team, I will be playing with good vibes and watching with close vibes and if at all I get a chance to contribute I would be more than happy with that," Ashwin told BCCI.com before the game commenced at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.

Although Ashwin hasn't been included in the World Cup squad, the series against Australia will provide a chance for him to present a strong case for inclusion in the World Cup roster. He has taken 16 wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 5.76 against Australia in ODIs.

Speaking about his World Cup chances, Ashwin opined that he might bring something different to the table. "It's a great opportunity for me, I want to bring something different to the table, something different from my perspective, I have been working on some different angles because one day cricket isn't about spin anymore it's not about the angle of spin or anything," he signed off.