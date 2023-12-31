Mumbai: India Women's head coach Amol Muzumdar has admitted that the team's fielding was below in the second ODI against Australia Women which the Women in Blue lost by three runs. Muzumdar, a domestic bulwark, admitted that fielding remains a work in progress for the hosts who suffered a ninth consecutive series defeat against the team from Down Under.

India fought hard with the bat after making several errors in the field -- including seven dropped catches -- in the first half of the match here on Saturday. Australia has never lost an ODI series in India, a record which Alyssa Healy's side was able to maintain despite Richa Ghosh's valiant 96 off 113 balls with 13 fours after all-rounder Deepti Sharma returned a five for 38.

"We are in a process of building it up, there is no doubt that our fielding was below par," Amol Muzumdar told reporters at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We dropped about six catches. It always happens in a game, even they dropped a few. But having said that, we are still a work in progress. If we get time post this series I'm sure we will try and spend a lot of time on fielding and fitness," added Muzumdar.

With Richa Ghosh doing a single-handed job towards the end of India's chase, the think tank, perhaps, made another mistake by not sending Pooja Vastrakar ahead of Amanjot Kaur as the former had scored a fine 62 not out in the first ODI.

Muzumdar defended the decision saying that the team looked at Amanjot as a proper all-rounder at No 7 and she was expected to do her part well. "Amanjot, we play her as a proper all-rounder. Her number was at No 7. We stuck to it, we thought that she got a chance in the XI because we believe that she could do the job," he added.

"Unfortunately, it didn't happen. I don't think there was a need for change in the batting order. At that time, we felt that it was an appropriate one," he maintained. The India Women head coach also defended Deepti Sharma, who struggled to find quick runs towards the end and her slow approach, perhaps, contributed to the adverse result.

Deepti Sharma consumed 36 balls for her unbeaten 24 with just one boundary as she could not accelerate at any point. "At the end of the day, we can all sit and say oh, (by) three runs! We missed out on three runs!', but there were about 600 balls bowled in that. We can always go back and talk about it in hindsight. We fell short by three runs but I would not like to name anyone for the defeat. It's just a collective effort. Probably one more shot, or one stop in the field could have done the trick," he said.