Mumbai: All-rounder Deepti Sharma clinched her second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket as India Women restricted Australia Women to a sub-par 258 for 8 in the second ODI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Australia Women had a steady start but skipper Alyssa Healy (13 off 24 balls) failed to go big after losing her wickets to pacer Pooja Vastrakar on a cross-seam delivery. However, Pheobe Litchfield (63 off 88 balls) and experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry (50 off 47 balls) both scored individual half-centuries to rally the team out of the trouble.

Litchfield and Perry stitched a 77-run partnership for the second wicket. But then seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma came into the action and got rid of Perry by forcing her to play a false shot, giving a simple catch to debutant Shreyanka Patil.

She soon trapped Beth Mooney (10 off 17 balls) in front of the stumps. Australia was reeling at 133 for 3. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals as none of the batters from the middle and lower middle order showed spine.

Tahila McGrath (24), Ashleigh Gardner (2), Annabel Sutherland (23), and Georgia Wareham (22) failed to convert their starts as Deepti Sharma spun a web around them.

Thanks to Alana King's quick-fire 17-ball 28, Australia Women went past the 250-run mark. For the hosts, Deepti Sharma (5/38) was the pick of the bowlers. She was ably supported by Pooja Vastrakar (1/59), debutant spinner Shreyanka Patil (1/43), and Sneha Rana (1/59), who picked a wicket each.