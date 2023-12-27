INDIA W VS AUSTRALIA W INDIA WOMEN EYEING TO BETTER RECORD AGAINST AUSTRALIA IN ODIS

Mumbai: After two brilliant Test wins against England and Australia respectively, India women will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting from Thursday and they have will have a chance to improve their dismal record against the opponents in the limited over formats.

India have been in a red hot form recently winning their last two fixtures. They beat England by a huge margin of 347 runs in the one-off Test and carried forward the winning momentum defeating Australia by eight wickets last week. A tough task will be ahead of them as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on mighty Aussies who are seven-time world champions at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

Out of the 50 ODIs played against Australia, India women have won only 10 fixtures. On home venues , India have only four wins from 21 ODIs. The leadership pair of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Muzumdar will have a chance to prepare for the 2025 World Cup.

Also, the team has added fresh talent in the form Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap and Titas Sadhu, who have earned their maiden call-ups. However, India will be without Devika Vaidya, who is dropped from the squad.