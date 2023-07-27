Barbados: India bowled West Indies out for 114 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday. Sent in to bat, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with skipper Shai Hope (43 off 45 balls) being the top scorer.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) accounted for three batters. Debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22), Hardik Pandya (1/17) and Shardul Thakur (1/14) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 114 all out in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43; Kuldeep Yadav 4/6, Ravindra Jadeja 3/37).

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the opening ODI, here on Thursday. India capped off an impressive display earlier in the two-match Test series. They won the series by 1-0 and will be looking to continue their hot form in the ODI's as well. This series will certainly aid them in their quest of claiming the World Cup.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said during the time of toss, "We are gonna field first, no particular reason. We are gonna try a few different things. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but the results are important for us. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners."

West Indies skipper Shai Hope said during the time of toss, "Every series means a lot. We've got to play each game and each series to win. Now is a good opportunity to do so against a top team. We have got some quality spinners as well. We will try to put up a good score on the surface. There will be a bit moisture and we need to be bat carefully in the beginning."

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie. (With agency Inputs)