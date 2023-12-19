Gqeberha (South Africa): South African bowlers dished out a clinical show as they bowled out India for a meagre 211 in the second ODI being played at St George's Park here.

South African bowlers justified their skipper's decision to opt to bowl as pacer Nandre Burder (3/30) removed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) cheaply after he trapped the right-handed batter in front of the wickets. One down TilaK Varma (10 off 30 balls) also fell early as he became Nandre's second scalp and gave a catch to B Hendricks. India was in a spot of bother at 46 for 2.

Opener Sai Sudharsan (62 off 83 balls) and skipper KL Rahul (56 off 64 balls) rallied the Indian innings with their 68-run stand for the third wicket. The duo played with caution. While Sai hammered seven boundaries and a maximum, Rahul's knock was laced with seven fours.

It was Lizaad Williams, who provided the much-needed breakthrough as he removed Sai Sudarsan, who was caught by Heinrich Klassen. India lost their third wicket for 114 and then kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the skipper was devoid of partners.

Rahul became Nandre's third victim and soon fell after completing his half-century. No other batter showed a spine as India was bundled out for 211 in 46.2 overs. For the hosts, Burger was the pick of the bowlers and was ably supported by Lizard Williams (1/49), Beuran Hendricks (2/34), Keshav Maharaj (2/51) and skipper Aiden Markram (1/28).