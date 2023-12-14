Johannesburg: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will square off with rampaging South Africa in the third T20 of the three-match series at New Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday.

India would look to level the series after losing the second T20 by five wickets and the first match was washed out due to rain. Probably, it will be the last chance to showcase their ability and make a strong statement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023.

South Africa, on the other hand, would look to seal the series and try to find backups in the pace department considering if any one of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi gets injured.