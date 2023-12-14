IND vs SA 3rd T20I: South Africa win toss and opt ot bowl
Published: 17 minutes ago
Johannesburg: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will square off with rampaging South Africa in the third T20 of the three-match series at New Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday.
India would look to level the series after losing the second T20 by five wickets and the first match was washed out due to rain. Probably, it will be the last chance to showcase their ability and make a strong statement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023.
South Africa, on the other hand, would look to seal the series and try to find backups in the pace department considering if any one of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi gets injured.
- Playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger
- Toss
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo,Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman, Donovan Ferreira