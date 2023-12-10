IND vs SA 1st T20 Live: Toss delayed due to rain
Durban: After securing a dominant 4-1 series win over Australia on home soil, India are set to kick off their campaign against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. South Africa on the other hand, will be aiming to exploit home advantage and start the series with a victory.
There is more bad news in store for the cricket buffs as it is still raining in Durban. In all likelihood, the match will be called off.
The toss is delayed due to rain. It is raining in Durban and the ground is covered for now. It is still raining and the covers are in place at the moment. Notably, we'll start losing overs from 08:20 pm.
It continues to drizzle and as a result toss 🪙 has been delayed. ⏳ #SAvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2023
The pitch is on the slowish side but it will play fairly in both the innings. The 15 millimeters of rain is expected. This is also a farewell match for Wilson Ngobese, who joined Kingsmead's groundstaff in 1975 and has been the head curator since 1999. This will be Ngobese's last international pitch.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(captain), Heinrich Klaasen(wicket-keeper), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(captain), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav
