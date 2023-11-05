Kolkata: Cricket fever, which has been gripping for the past several days over the much-awaited cricketing duel between India and South Africa, has reached its crescendo. As usual, tickets are being sold at exorbitant prices and the recent arrest of a man for his alleged role in the sale of tickets in the black market alerted authorities. Even the role of CAB president Snehashish Gnguly's role in continuing the illegal sale of tickets was questioned by the Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, three South African cricket fans booked tickets paying 20 times more than a ticket is usually priced to watch the match of the ICC World Cup to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday. Two have arrived and another friend will arrive soon.

South Africa looks in ominous form in the current World Cup as Temba Bavuma's team has already entered the semi-finals in style. Peter and John could not resist their desire to flow down to Kolkata from London after watching Proteas in excellent form. Another friend of theirs is scheduled to arrive just before the match. They arrived in Kolkata on Friday and stayed at a hotel in Park Street.

Both the cricket fans said they want nothing but their team's victory at Eden Gardens though India has the home advantage. "If South Africa win the toss, bat first, and score 400 runs, then our team stand a fair chance to win the match," they said.

The duo said they admire Virat Kohli's brand of cricket. "We heard today is Virat Kohli's birthday. Naturally, Kohli will look forward to scoring a century. South Africa will have to find a way to tackle the Indian batter," said Peter.