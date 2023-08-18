Dublin: India skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in the first T20I here on Friday. Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna were handed T20 Internationals debut, while Ireland included pacer Craig Young in their playing XI. Bumrah and Krishna are making a comeback after injury layoffs.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.