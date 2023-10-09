Hyderabad: Team India has made a good start in the ODI World Cup. India won the match against Australia by six wickets. Although Rohit (0), Ishan Kishan (0), Shreyas Iyer (0) failed to break the target of 200 runs set by the Aussies, Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97) stood at the crease and gave India a wonderful victory.

In this match, Virat Kohli did an excellent job not only in batting, but also in fielding. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer also made good dives. In this backdrop, the Indian fielding coach Dileep decided to give the 'Best Fielder of the Match' award and a gold medal to the player, who fielded the best in the match. While Kohli, Shreyas, Ishaan competed for this award, finally Virat got this award.

Kohli, who was in the slips, dived with lightning speed to receive the catch given by Aussie opener Mitchell Marsh (0) off the bowling of Bumrah. With this, he was selected as the best fielder. Dileep praised that Ishaan and Shreyas Iyer also fielded well. When Kohli's name was announced as the winner of the gold medal, all the Indian players cheered him up.