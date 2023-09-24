Indore: Australian stand-in skipper Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second match of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Team India is all set to face off against Australia for the second ODI match of the three-match series in Indore on Sunday to continue their winning momentum from the last game. On the other side, Steve Smith will be leading the team in the absence of Australia's full-time captain Pat Cummins in the second ODI match against India. The Australia team is trying to find out their best combination ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Australia has made three changes as they have included Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, and Spencer Johnson replacing Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, and Marcus Stoinis. Whereas Prasidh Krishna got a chance due to the unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah.

2.15 PM

The match is interrupted due to rain, groundsmen are covering the field.

2.08 PM

Fifty partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Gill in just 31 balls. Shreyas Iyer who is playing aggressively has reached 33 runs in just 19 deliveries with six boundaries and Gill who was playing second fiddle to Iyer is batting on 22 in just 23 balls.

2.00 PM

Shreyas Iyer is looking in a fabulous touch today. He has scored four boundaries in his unbeaten 20 runs in just 11 deliveries. First bowling change from Australia, Spencer Johnson replaced by Sean Abbott.

1.50 PM

Australia's speedster Josh Hazlewood gave an early wicket to Australia dismissing India's opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for just eight runs. Hazlewood bowled a beautiful delivery outside off asking Ruturaj to play the ball who edged it to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

1.35 PM