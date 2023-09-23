Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hosts India will be riding high on confidence ahead of the second ODI after trouncing Australia by five wickets in the lung opener in Mohali despite the absence of four key players in their lineup.

Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc with the ball taking five wickets against a solid Australian batting unit, comprising the likes of David Warner, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschange. India openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed their class with the bat and then Suryakumar Yadav also stepped up to the occasion. KL Rahul also played a captain's knock and finished the game for the Indian team with a six.

Despite so many positives, batter Shreyas Iyer's failure will further strengthen team management's selection dilemma between him and Suryakumar Yadav. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin managed to dismiss only a single batter so it would be important for him to shine on Sunday. Also, Mohammed Shami, who took a five-for, provides an additional option for team management.

Meanwhile, Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell once again in Indore. Batting was the cause of concern for the visitors as they were bundled out for 276 in the last game. Left-handed batter David Warner scored a half-century but none of the other batters were able to convert starts. Adam Zampa picked two wickets but he lacked support from the other end to rattle out opposition.

Australia will have to put on a much better show with the bat. The likes of Steven Smith will need to fire on all cylinders. Pacer and skipper Pat Cummins was impressive in the lung opener, but he would need support from other bowlers. The Australian bowlers will need to dish out a clinical show if they have to restrict India.

The Holkar Stadium has always been a batter's paradise and come Sunday, the fans, would hope for a run feast.

Squads: India: K L Rahul (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanvir Sangha, Matt Short.