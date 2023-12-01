IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Australia win toss and opt to bowl
date 2023-12-01
Raipur: The India vs Australia match is set to take place on December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This match is the fourth in their five-game T20 series. India will look to win today's match and seal the 5-match series against the World Champions Australia.
A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the 4th T20I
- Lineups:
Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
- Toss:
Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday.
- 5.00 pm
The eclipse of the electricity bills is looming over India-Australia's fourth T20I clash of the five-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday. Currently, Men in Blue leading the series by 2-1. The overdue bill of 3.16 crore led to the disconnection of electricity at the stadium about five years ago. The Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association requested a temporary link be provided, as it serves only the boxes and spectator gallery. There are many speculations over the clash due to the unavailability of electricity.
