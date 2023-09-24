Indore: Ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia, home team have suffered a blow as Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the important clash. According to the update revealed by the Board of Cricket for Control in India(BCCI), Bumrah didn't travel with the team to Indore. He has been given a short break by the team management and Mukesh Kumar will take his place in the team.

Bumrah has been India's pace spearhead across all formats ever since he made his international debut. He has 128 Test wickets, 126 ODI wickets and 74 scalps in T20Is. However, the pacer was struggling with injuries for a long time. The right-arm pacer was away from action for 11 months before returning to international cricket in August 2023 with the series against Ireland. The injury had also created doubts over his participation in the World Cup, but his performances after that displayed that he is ready to go for the World Cup. In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Bumrah took four wickets with an average of 17.75 playing a key role in the team's title run.

BCCI have also revealed that the replacement is only for a single game and Bumrah will come back for the next fixture in Rajkot. Although, Bumrah will be a big miss for the Indian team, that might allow them to give a chance to Prasidh Krishna or play both Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.