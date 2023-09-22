Mohali: India will take on Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series with a team without big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue will miss the services of Hardik Pandya who might have played a crucial role for the team with his all-round skills in the Australia tour of India.

As a result, Indian fans are likely to witness India playing with a new team combination against Aussies.

The team management might have to make a difficult choice between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer to make a selection for the World Cup, which might have a bearing on today's game as well.

Also, Ravichandran Ashwin who was not named in the World Cup squad is making a comeback to the ODIs after a long time and he can present a strong case to enter the World Cup roster.

Overall, India's batting unit will be tested for sure with Australia possessing quality pace bowlers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Considering Marnus Labuschagne's recent stellar performance, Australia might have to rethink their move to drop him from the marquee event. If he continues his form in this game too, he can draw the attention of the selectors and impact his chances of being included in his national side for the Cricket World Cup.

Also, Mitchell Marsh who has been having impressive run with his bat can pose a threat to the Indian bowling attack in Mohali as the surface is expected to be flat, favouring the batters. Kangaroos would like to bank on the set of quality all-rounders to ensure a win.

Time: 1:30 PM IST Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Where to Watch: Sports 18 Networks and Jio Cinema

Interesting facts not to miss ahead of the fixture: