INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 3RD ODI WILL MEN IN BLUE REGISTER A CLEAN SWEEP OR KANGAROOS WILL REGISTER A CONSOLATION WIN

Rajkot (Gujarat): India will clash against Australia in the third ODI here tomorrow with an aim to extend their winning run and register a clean sweep over the visitors. Although Australia have lost the series, they will be eager to register a consolation win before going into the all important World Cup, which is being played in India and begins on October 5.

India's batters has delivered brilliantly for them in the first two games. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav have scored 178 and 122 runs respectively with the latter scoring two half-centuries. Apart from the duo, KL Rahul, who led the team has shined with the bat displaying a scintillating form so far.

Add star batter Virat Kohli and regular skipper Rohit Sharma's experience to it, and the Indian batting unit appears to be a demolition force for the listless Australian bowlers.

With both Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a hundred in the last game at Indore, and Suryakumar Yadav, in fine touch, that might still leave the team management in confusion over the selection of the batters in the middle order. Notably, it will be India's final opportunity to test their bench strength before the World Cup.

Pacer Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc with the ball in the first ODI and his fiery spell might make selectors rethink the strategy of playing only two specialist seamers to increase the batting depth. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have also presented a strong case for himself and the third ODI might turn out to be a decisive game for him as it will be his last opportunity to give a stellar performance before the World Cup.

On the other hand, Australia have their batting to blame for the two consecutive losses. They were restricted by the Indian bowlers in the first ODI while they crumbled under the pressure of chasing a huge total posted by the hosts in the second ODI played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Opener and seasoned campaigner David Warner has been the consistent performer with the bat while Sean Abbott showcased his skills with the bat. Warner is the sole Aussie batter in the list of top five run-getters in the tournament and that indicates the issues faced by the Australian top and middle order. Also, the bowling unit hasn't been able to deliver much and they will expect pacer Mitchell Starc to run through the Indian batting order in Rajkot. Overall, Australia have lacked performance and the team management will want the players to perform up to their full potential.