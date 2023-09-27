Rajkot: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI match of the series against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. India won the first two ODIs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was back along with Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav after they were rested for the first two matches of the series. In other changes, Ravichandran Ashwin was replaced by Washington Sundar, while Ishan Kishan also missed out as he is down with viral fever. Australia made five changes to their XI with skipper Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell back, while spinner Tanveer Sangha will be making his debut.

1.45 PM

Australia off to a flying start in the third ODI, with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner are looking dangerous, smashing the ball to the fence for fun.

1.30 PM