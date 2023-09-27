Rajkot(Gujarat): India and Australia are gearing up for the third One Day International (ODI) of their bilateral series, set to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. While this match may be labelled as a "dead rubber" due to India's already secured series victory, it holds significant importance for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, scheduled to commence on October 5.

Throughout this series, India has demonstrated exemplary cricketing prowess, showcasing their dominance in both batting and bowling. Their batting unit has been formidable, consistently delivering stellar performances, while their bowlers have efficiently curtailed the opposition's scoring opportunities. Yet, amidst this consistent excellence, the captain and coach may face a perplexing dilemma. The standout performances of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav have presented a selection challenge, and the impressive displays by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj with the ball raise questions about the team's balance.

Australia, on the other hand, is eager to regain their winning momentum. With only David Warner showing consistent form with the bat, the rest of the batting lineup has faltered. Moreover, their bowling unit has conceded more than 300 runs in four out of their last five fixtures. The return of key players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell injects renewed hope into the Australian camp, and they aim to secure a victory to boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup.

A significant concern for Australia is the injury to Travis Head, who is expected to miss the first half of the World Cup. This setback forces Australia to rethink their opening combination strategy, a puzzle they must solve swiftly.

Interesting facts not to miss ahead of the fixture:

Intriguingly, a statistical gem adds to the excitement of this clash. Rohit Sharma has an impressive record against Australia in ODIs, amassing 2251 runs at an astounding average of 59.23. This includes eight half-centuries and eight centuries, making him a formidable force to reckon with against the Australian bowlers.