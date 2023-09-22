Mohali (Punjab): Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami (5/51) dished out a disciplined show as the KL Rahul-led Men in Blue dismissed Australia to 276 in the opening ODI here on Friday.

Mohammed Shami, who was impressive at the start and in the death overs, was ably supported by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (1/43) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/51) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/47). Experienced opener and seasoned campaigner David Warner top scored with a handy knock of 52 while Josh Inglish's run-a-ball 45 helped the visitors cross the 250-run mark.

KL Rahul won the top and put the visitors into bat in the series opener. Experienced pacer Mohammed Shami justified his captain's decision giving India a dream start by dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the single digits. He dismissed the batter on the fourth delivery of the innings but David Warner and Steven Smith joined forces to forge a 94-run partnership for the second wicket. Warner went on to score a fifty but was dismissed in the 19th over. Steven Smith (41), Marnus Labuschagne (39), and Cameron Green (31) failed to convert starts, and the visitors were reduced to 186/5 from 98/2.