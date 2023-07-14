Roseau (West Indies) : 21-year-old batter Yashasvi Jaiswal entered his name in the record books by scoring a century on his Test debut against the West Indies at Roseau and the southpaw says this is just the beginning. The left-handed opener also revealed that how the words of skipper and fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma words ahead of the opening Test inspired him to do well.

Courtesy Jaiswal's maiden hundred India marched to 312/2 after bundling out the hosts for a meagre 150 to be in complete command of the opening Test of the two-match series.

"This is just the start of my career... Koshish yeh karoonga ki main kitna lamba leke jaa sakta hoon (My effort will be to see how far would I be able to take it from here)," Jaiswal said in the post-day media interaction. Jaiswal, coached by Jwala Singh in his heydays, reached the three-figure mark when captain Rohit Sharma was at the other end.

"We spoke a lot. All the time, he (Rohit Sharma) kept telling me from where do I get my runs from, and how to negotiate the bowlers. Before the game also there was a lot of discussion. He told me 'you have to do it, you are the only person', I kept thinking about that and how I can get my runs. I've learnt a lot from this game, hope to continue," added Jaiswal, who was impressive in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

According to Jaiswal, he and skipper Rohit had a good communication on the field. "It makes a big difference when your legend players in the team talk to you, I try to pick their brains," quipped Jaiswal.

It has been an arduous journey for the Mumbaikar, who migrated from Uttar Pradesh, to pursue his dream of playing cricket for the national side. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and became the highest run-getter for India on Test debut outside Asia, surpassing former skipper Sourav Ganguly (131 vs England, Lord's in 1996).

Jaiswal dedicated his hundred to his parents and thanked all those who supported him during his journey. "Of course, it was very emotional for me and my family, this is to everyone who supported me through thick and thin. It's been a long journey. I want to thank everyone who helped me at some point of time," he said.

"It feels great. It was an emotional moment, I enjoyed it a lot, I'm still unbeaten, will try to keep playing. I want to dedicate this to my parents who have played a big role in my life and God is also there. I don't want to talk much. It's just the start, I just want to keep going from here," said Jaiswal, who boasts of an impressive record in domestic cricket across formats.

The left-handed batter also credited the hundred to his mental preparation and fitness. "It's about how I prepare myself mentally and of course fitness is very important that I follow a lot to remain in good shape and practice accordingly. While playing, I bat depending on the scenario," added the elegant left-handed batter. On Friday July 14 the third day of the Test, Jaiswal will strive hard to convert his maiden hundred into a double one against a listless West Indies attack.

