Port of Spain (West Indies): Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced a peach of a delivery while pacer Mohammed Siraj made the old ball talk as a defensive West Indies crawled their way to 229 for 5 against India on a rain-hit third day of the second Test here.

Only 67 overs were possible on the third day with West Indies batters looking for a draw, adding just 143 runs. They are still 209 runs behind India's mammoth first-innings score of 438.

However, there was no let-up in intensity in Indian bowling as Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 'ball of the series' and Mohammed Siraj delivered a perfect in-cutter to clean up Joshua Da Silva just at the stroke of rain-break to end the day on an even keel on the flattest of tracks.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) used his enormous powers of concentration to frustrate the Indian attack on an insipid track before the world's No. 1 Test bowler Ashwin held the centre stage with a magical moment that brought the smiles back in the Indian camp. The home team batters were over-cautious and a lifeless pitch helped their negative approach and a draw seems an inevitability.

Toiling for close to 73 overs on a track which at best can be called ''dead'', Ashwin (33-10-61-1) bowled a delivery that had flight and required inward drift which was good enough to entice Kraigg Brathwaite to plonk his front foot for his umpteenth defensive prod. But to his horror, the ball turned sharply, an off-spinner's dream delivery, that went between bat and pad to hit the stumps.

Brathwaite's only fault was pushing his bat slightly ahead of his pad instead of keeping it close. It allowed the ball to exploit the gap to the fullest. The dismissal came just when Brathwaite and an equally stodgy Jermaine Blackwood (20 off 92 balls) brought their ultra-defensive 'A' game to the fore adding only 40 runs in 21 overs in the post-lunch session.

Having lost better part of the first session to rain, Indian bowlers were left high and dry with the track not showing considerable wear and tear. The figures of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja at that stage (25-10-37-2) were an indication enough that defending wasn't difficult as he hardly bowled any wicket-taking deliveries during the post-lunch session.

Ravichandran Ashwin also had his moments of frustration when he over-flighted a few deliveries and was dispatched to the boundary. However, Jadeja had a gun slip fielder in Ajinkya Rahane, who held onto a stunner diving to his left to send back Jermaine Blackwood as he tried to jab at a delivery that took the outside edge of his blade.

While the new ball was available, captain Rohit Sharma continued with the old ball as Jaydev Unadkat (0/42 in 16 overs) did get some reverse-swing without much luck. But it was Mohammed Siraj (20-6-48-1), who bowled one with a wobbly seam as the scuffed-up side deviated in after pitching to clean up Joshua Da Silva (10 off 26 balls).

In the morning session, debutant Mukesh Kumar was rewarded for his nagging channel bowling as his maiden wicket in the form of fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie (32 off 57 balls). Bowling a line which is right on off-stump or shade outside of it, Mukesh bowled a delivery on a fuller side with not enough room to cut which McKenzie edged to Ishan Kishan for a regulation catch. McKenzie, who hit four boundaries and a six, looked in fine touch and played with a lot of purpose during his stay at the crease. (With agency inputs)

