Paarl (South Africa): India rode on a spectacular hundred by Sanju Samson and a stupendous show by their bowlers to defeat hosts South Africa by 78 runs in the third and final ODI and clinch the series 2-1.

The KL Rahul led Indian team had won the lung opener in Johannesburg, while the hosts emerged triuphant in the second ODI to level the series. On Thursday, India first posted a respectable 296 for 8, courtesy Sanju Samson's 108 and then bundled out the opposition for 218 in 45.5 overs to seal the game.

For South Africa, only opener Tony de Zorzi showed spine with a 87-ball 81, but the other batters faltered in what turned out to be a lop-sided affair at the Boland Park here. The South African chase never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Reeza Hendricks (19), Rassie van der Dussen (2), Aiden Markram (36), Henriech Klaasen (21) fell cheaply as de Zorzi, who hit six boundaries and three maximus, was devoid of partners.

South Africa lost half their side for 174 in 32.2 overs and from here on, it was only a matter of time. The South African lower middle order and the tail only delayed the inevitable and the side was eventually bundled out for 218.

For India, left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (4 for 30) was the pick of the bowlers and his scalps included Tony de Zorzi. Pacer Avesh Khan (2 for 45) and off spinner Washington Sundar (2 for 38) picked two wickets each and played their part to perfection, while speedster Mukesh Kumar (1/56) and spinner Axar Patel (1/48) took a wicket each.

Sanju Samson was adjudged as the Player of the Match, while Arshdeep Singh bagged the Player of the Series Award. Earlier, Sanju Samson silenced his critics by hammering a mature hundred to help India post a respectable 296/8 in the series-deciding ODI. India lost opener Rajat Patidar (22) early as the promising right-handed batter failed to convert his start and was cleaned up by left arm pacer Nandre Burger, who has been a sensation.

Sai Sudarshan, who created a record by becoming the second Indian after Navjyot Singh Sidhu to slam back-to-back fifties in his first two games, failed to recreate the magic and perished for 10. He was trapped in front of the wickets by Beuran Hendricks. India was in a spot of bother at 49 for 2. But then one down Sanju Samson and skipper KL Rahul (21) rebuilt the innings with a 52-run stand for the third wicket and it was Samson, who was more aggressive.

Rahul played the perfect second fiddle as they pulled the team out of the early trouble. Rahul's stay at the crease was cut short by Wiaan Mulder after he was caught by Heinrich Klaasen. Then Sanju Samson, who was the cynosure of eyes, found an able ally in Tilak Varma (52), who notched up his half-century. Tilak hammered five boundaries and one six in his 77-ball knock.

The duo added 116 runs for the fourth wicket and ensured that India crossed the 210-run mark. Samson completed his hundred with a single and then played more freely to stitch a knock of 108 runs from 114 balls. Indian side rode on Samson's hundred and he guided the national side to a total of 296 for 8 in the end.

Beuran Hendricks was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name while conceding 63 runs. Also, Nandre Burger contributed with a couple of wickets. For the record, this is only India's second ODI series win in the Rainbow Nation, having won their first series in 2017/18 by 5-1. India had now 27 ODI wins in 2023, the second most by any team in a calendar year.

Skipper KL Rahul lauded Sanju Samson for his stupendous knock. "Sanju has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL, unfortunately hasn’t got a lot of chances at the top of the order for various reasons but nice to see him do well," Rahul said at the post match presentation.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to X to congratulate to the Men in Blue.

"Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic victory in the 3rd ODI against a formidable Proteas lineup. Put into bat on a sluggish surface that offered variable bounce, @IamSanjuSamson led the way with a structured knock, securing his maiden century. Young talent @TilakV9 also contributed with a fighting fifty and @rinkusingh235 continued his excellent boundary-hitting form at the back end of the innings. In the bowling department, @arshdeepsinghh stood out with a fiery 4-wicket haul, while our spinners bowled tight lines in tandem. This remarkable performance has led to a well-deserved ODI series win for the Men in Blue in South Africa - only the second time in history!," wrote Shah in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.