INDIA VERSUS PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2023 HARDIK ISHAN GUIDE INDIA TO 266 SHAHEEN PICKS FOUR FOR

Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India rode on Hardik Pandya's scintillating 87 coupled with Ishan Kishan's quick-fire 82 off 81 balls to post an above-par 266 in their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan here on Saturday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya fell just 13 short of his maiden ODI hundred. At one stage, India was in deep trouble and languishing at 66/4 after their top-order faltered big time, thanks to a stupendous show by Pakistani pacers led by Shaheen Afridi (4/35).

All read: India vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 live updates: India all out for 266 after Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan show

India's famed top order comprising skipper Rohit Sharma (11), Shubman Gill (10), charismatic former skipper Virat Kohli (4) and Shreyas Iyer (14), who made a comeback to the national side, fell cheaply as Rohit Sharma's decision to opt to bat backfired.

While star pacer Shaheen Afridi cleaned up both Rohit and Kohli to put the Men in Blue on the back foot, his partner Haris Rauf (3/58) got the better of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

However, a young Ishan Kishan, who has shown in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) along with senior pro Hardik Pandya, had other ideas. The duo mixed caution with aggression and pulled India out of the trouble. The duo notched up a crucial 138-run stand for the fifth wicket to bring India back into contention.

Initially, Ishan, who hammered nine boundaries and two sixes was aggressive, but soon Hardik got into his groove and took the Opposition attack to task. However, it was Haris Rauf once again, who gave Pakistan the much-needed breakthrough when he got rid of Ishan, who was caught by rival skipper Babar Azam.

After Ishan departed, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined Hardik but the former failed to provide the final flourish. After Ishan and Hardik's dismissals, the Indian lower order also faltered as the Indian innings folded up for 266.

For Pakistan, pacer Naseem Shah (3/36) also played his part to perfection.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah's comeback a great news for India: Bharat Arun on IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023