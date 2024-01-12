INDIA VERSUS ENGLAND MAIDEN CALL UP FOR WICKET KEEPER BATTER DHRUV JUREL

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Juvel had earned his maiden national call for the first two Tests against England.

While the first Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25, the second Test of the five match series will be played at Visakhapatnam. The Men's selection committee led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar picked the squad for the first Two Tests of series and it was announced by BCCI through a release late Friday night.

On expected lines, star batter Rohit Sharma will lead the team, which also includes Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli.

The selectors have also included KL Rahul and KS Bharat as wicket-keepers while four spinners - off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the squad.

The pace attack will be led by right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been named as the Vice-captain and comprises Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan.